PODCAST: Playoff Implications in Navy-Notre Dame & UNLV-Boise State + Coaching Moves
Two huge games are on the G5 college football schedule this week: #24 Navy faces #12 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium, and #17 Boise State travels to Las Vegas to take on a surging UNLV team. Both contests could greatly affect the College Football Playoff field. Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 joins Joe Londergan this week to talk those matchups, Army's performance leading up to a bye week, and the coaching changes made this week at East Carolina and Southern Miss. Happy football watching!
