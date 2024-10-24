G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Playoff Implications in Navy-Notre Dame & UNLV-Boise State + Coaching Moves

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) celebrates after scoring a first half touchdown against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath (11) celebrates after scoring a first half touchdown against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Two huge games are on the G5 college football schedule this week: #24 Navy faces #12 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium, and #17 Boise State travels to Las Vegas to take on a surging UNLV team. Both contests could greatly affect the College Football Playoff field. Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 joins Joe Londergan this week to talk those matchups, Army's performance leading up to a bye week, and the coaching changes made this week at East Carolina and Southern Miss. Happy football watching!

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

