PODCAST: Sun Belt Storylines in Week 3
Heading into the third full week of the college football season, the Sun Belt Conference has some of the more intriguing storylines in the Group of Five. In this quick episode, your host Joe Londergan walks you through some of those storylines and what the league's coaches had to say about them at this week's Sun Belt media availability.
Appalachian State are looking to rebound after a blowout loss to Clemson, and have an intriguing opportunity against an East Carolina team picking up momentum. Plus, more on Bryant Vincent's massive win with ULM, Ricky Rahne assesses a Virginia Tech team he's beaten before, Jalen Raynor's great start to the season, and more.
Happy football watching!
RELATED: Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 3
Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice!
Listen on Apple.
Listen on Spotify
Follow us on Instagram
Follow us on TikTok