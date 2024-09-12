G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Sun Belt Storylines in Week 3

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones gestures during the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Heading into the third full week of the college football season, the Sun Belt Conference has some of the more intriguing storylines in the Group of Five. In this quick episode, your host Joe Londergan walks you through some of those storylines and what the league's coaches had to say about them at this week's Sun Belt media availability.

Appalachian State are looking to rebound after a blowout loss to Clemson, and have an intriguing opportunity against an East Carolina team picking up momentum. Plus, more on Bryant Vincent's massive win with ULM, Ricky Rahne assesses a Virginia Tech team he's beaten before, Jalen Raynor's great start to the season, and more.

Happy football watching!

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

