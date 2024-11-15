G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Tulane's Surge, Boise State's Playoff Ranking, and G5 All-Americans

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week's second College Football Playoff rankings sent the Boise State Broncos to #13 after a #12 ranking in the first set. Joe Londergan chats with Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to dissect the selection committee's thoughts on the Broncos' season to date.

Meanwhile, Army and Tulane headline what will be a dramatic final few weeks for the American Athletic Conference. In addition to Boise State's date with a strong San Jose State team this week, the guys also preview Tulane's critical matchup with Navy in Annapolis on Saturday.

Plus, while Ashton Jeanty reaching All-American status seems like a foregone conclusion, hear a few other names you might find on All-American teams in a few short weeks.

Happy football watching!

Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Listen on Apple.

Listen on Spotify

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on TikTok

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Army, Tulane, and the AAC Title Race

What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State Dropping To #13

AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 12

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Podcast