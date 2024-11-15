PODCAST: Tulane's Surge, Boise State's Playoff Ranking, and G5 All-Americans
This week's second College Football Playoff rankings sent the Boise State Broncos to #13 after a #12 ranking in the first set. Joe Londergan chats with Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to dissect the selection committee's thoughts on the Broncos' season to date.
Meanwhile, Army and Tulane headline what will be a dramatic final few weeks for the American Athletic Conference. In addition to Boise State's date with a strong San Jose State team this week, the guys also preview Tulane's critical matchup with Navy in Annapolis on Saturday.
Plus, while Ashton Jeanty reaching All-American status seems like a foregone conclusion, hear a few other names you might find on All-American teams in a few short weeks.
Happy football watching!
