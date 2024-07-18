PODCAST: Utah State Head Coach Candidates + G5 Bold Takes + More EA Sports CFB Talk
With Blake Anderson out at Utah State, Joe Londergan is joined by Eric Henry (247Sports) to name a few very viable candidates to replace him in 2025. Or, will Nate Dreiling prove he deserves the job permanently? The guys also give a few of their boldest predictions for the upcoming G5 season, including some surprising teams on playoff watch. Of course, it wouldn't be EA College Sports 25 launch week without more talk into the highly anticipated video game, which finally comes out this week. The guys take a second to recap who the G5 players with the highest overall ratings will be.
Happy football watching!
