G5 Football Daily

PODCAST: Was Northern Illinois Over Notre Dame The Biggest Upset We'll See in 2024?

Joe Londergan, G5 Football Daily Staff

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) hands off to running back Antario Brown (1) in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) hands off to running back Antario Brown (1) in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Northern Illinois took a trip to Notre Dame and headed home with the biggest upset win in the MAC's history under their belts. Joe Londergan is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to ponder this question: is there a possibility we see an even bigger upset this regular season?

Plus, Boise State comes up just a little bit short against Oregon, Bryant Vincent's statement win with ULM over UAB, Texas State obliterates UTSA, top individual performers from Week Two, and more. Happy football watching!

RELATED: PODCAST: Ara Parseghian's Legacy At Miami University (feat. Mark O. Hubbard)

Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review on your platform of choice!

Listen on Apple.

Listen on Spotify

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on TikTok

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

FIU Tight End Rocky Beers Out "At Least A Month" With Hamstring Injury

AP Poll: Northern Illinois Huskies Reach #25 After Upset Win At Notre Dame

Navy QB Blake Horvath Goes For 4 Touchdowns in 38-11 Rout of Temple

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

G5 Football Daily Staff

G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Podcast