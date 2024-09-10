PODCAST: Was Northern Illinois Over Notre Dame The Biggest Upset We'll See in 2024?
Northern Illinois took a trip to Notre Dame and headed home with the biggest upset win in the MAC's history under their belts. Joe Londergan is joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to ponder this question: is there a possibility we see an even bigger upset this regular season?
Plus, Boise State comes up just a little bit short against Oregon, Bryant Vincent's statement win with ULM over UAB, Texas State obliterates UTSA, top individual performers from Week Two, and more. Happy football watching!
