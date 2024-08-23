PODCAST: Week 0 Preview + Boise State's QB Decision
College football is finally here! Joe Londergan of G5 Football is joined by familiar guest Eric Henry of 247Sports to preview the slate. Plus, Boise State have decided that the starting quarterback for the opening week of the season will be redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen over USC transfer and former #1 overall recruit Malachi Nelson. Did Spencer Danielson's staff make the right call? Guess we'll find out.
New Mexico hosts Montana State in an unenviable matchup in Albuquerque. Can Bronco Mendenhall start things on the right track? What will we learn about Nevada from their SMU opener? How many points will Hawaii's offense put up against Delaware State?
Happy football watching!
