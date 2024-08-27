Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 1
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Texas State Bobcats
- James Madison Dukes
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Troy Trojans
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Georgia State Panthers
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
1. App State
2. Texas State
3. James Madison
4. Arkansas State
5. Marshall
6. Louisiana
7. Coastal Carolina
8. Old Dominion
9. South Alabama
10. Troy
11. Southern Miss
12. Georgia Southern
13. Georgia State
14. Louisiana-Monroe
RELATED: Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 1
The Sun Belt has garnered plenty of preseason headlines and with good reason.
This year’s crop of teams feature a pair of clubs who are realistic contenders to earn the Group of Five College Football Playoff spot.
Between an App State team that won nine games last season are return all-conference quarterback Joey Aguilar and several standout talents like Kaedin Robinson, Nate Johnson and Jordan Favors, the Mountaineers are primed to make another run at an SBC crown.
Right on their heels are last year’s surprise in Texas State.
GJ Kinne was lucky to land Jordan McCloud out of the transfer portal after losing last year’s standout signal-caller in TJ Finley and with pieces like Ben Bell and Joey Hobert surrounding McCloud, the Bobcats are most people’s pick to either challenge for or win the league.
The rest of the bunch features James Madison, who landed former North Texas star running back Ayo Adeyi to hold down the run game, Arkansas State who return quarterback Jaylen Raynor and Marshall, who have the pieces to be a surprise contender in the league.
In the back end, it will be an uphill climb for Bryant Vincent and Will Hall and Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss, respectively. The Sun Belt has a strong case to be made as the nation’s top G5 league and could land 6-7 teams in postseason play.