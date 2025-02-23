2025 NFL Draft Profile: Marshall DE Mike Green
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’4"
Weight: 248
High School / Previous College: Lafayette HS / University of Virginia
Hometown: Williamsburg, VA
Starting his college career at the University of Virginia, Mike Green saw limited playing time as a true freshman. During the 2022 season, he was no longer active on the roster by September—prompting his entrance into the transfer portal.
Upon arriving at Marshall, Green became a notable contributor to the defense during the 2023 season, showing glimpses of what was to come.
The 2024 season marked an absolute explosion onto the scene for Green—a campaign that not only included major team accomplishments, such as being crowned Sun Belt Conference Champions, but also featured him leading the country in sacks with 17, setting the single-season sack record in the Sun Belt, tying the Marshall single-season sack record, and earning the Sun Belt Player of the Year honor along with multiple All-American honors. Green became only the third player in Marshall history to participate in the Senior Bowl, an event that provided a viral moment, showcasing the kind of dominance he could potentially bring to a lucky NFL organization.
STRENGTHS
Mike Green’s get-off is among the best in college football. At the snap, he explodes off the line and frequently bypasses the offensive tackle en route to the quarterback. Coupled with his exceptional ankle flexion, Green can bend around the corner of the offensive line, effectively turning offensive tackles and leaving them in poor positions to defend against him.
His speed off the ball is just one aspect of his dominant game—he is extremely crafty as well. Green has a knack for employing swim and spin moves during his pass rush, freeing him up as if he were intentionally left unblocked. In the video linked below at the 1:07 mark, Louisiana Monroe runs a play-action pass where, at the snap, the right tackle positions himself poorly by over-setting to his outside, giving Green an open lane between the tackle and guard. However, despite this, the right tackle recovers and receives double-team help from the guard—a move that usually demonstrates effective offensive line collaboration. In this instance, though, Green employs a sudden and powerful spin move that nullifies the double-team attempt, leading to a sack.
Lateral quickness is also a key part of Green’s repertoire; he can swiftly position himself against offensive linemen at the snap with sudden jab steps to one side before bursting toward the other (see the 1:03 mark in the video below). Against the run game, Green is just as relentless as he is as a pass rusher, shedding blocks and pursuing running backs from the backside to bring them down behind the line of scrimmage or for minimal gain.
At the 2:28 mark in the video below, Coastal Carolina runs a power gap-scheme play that involves down blocks, double teams, a guard pulling to kick out the edge defender, and a fullback leading the way for the running back. In one of the most impressive plays on Green’s tape, even when he is double-teamed and engaged by the lead-blocking fullback, he fights through three different blockers to reach the running back’s ankles and trip him up for a minimal gain.
His relentlessness truly amplifies all the qualities he brings to the table as both a pass rusher and a run stopper. His crafty, multifaceted playing style—coupled with his high motor—makes him one of the most valuable and intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
WHAT’S NEXT
Mike Green will look to further showcase his athleticism at the NFL Combine and during his pro day. All indications suggest that he will be a sure-fire first-round pick—or, at worst, an early second-round selection.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
San Diego State's Trey White Named Top Returning Player in G5 Football for 20252025 NFL Draft Profile: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr.RECRUITING: 2026 Michigan Lineman Jeremiah Benson Commits To Northern IllinoisRECRUITING: South Florida Bulls Land Top-75 QB Commit For 2026