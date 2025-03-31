2025 NFL Draft Profile: South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett
BACKGROUND
Height: 5’8"
Weight: 175 pounds
High School / Previous School: Jackson HS / Tuskegee University
Hometown: Jackson, Alabama
Jamaal Pritchett’s journey toward stardom and notoriety in Mobile has been anything but linear. The Alabama native began his college football career at Division II Tuskegee University, where he made an immediate impact as a true freshman. There, he hauled in 27 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns across nine games during the 2021 season.
Looking to prove himself at a higher level, Pritchett walked on at South Alabama, appearing in eight games during the 2022 season. He recorded two receptions for 24 yards and contributed on special teams as well.
It was the 2023 season that truly set the tone for the rest of Pritchett’s career as a Jaguar. He earned All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention honors after leading the team with eight touchdowns and posting 883 receiving yards on 57 catches.
Pritchett’s 2024 season—and final campaign in a Jaguars uniform—cemented his legacy in South Alabama football history. He led the Sun Belt Conference in both receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,126), finishing at the top of the leaderboard in both categories. His nine receiving touchdowns tied the program’s single-season record.
Following his standout 2024 season, Pritchett earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl and turned heads at his Pro Day on March 25, 2025, where he clocked an impressive 4.42 in the 40-yard dash and a 9'9" broad jump.
STRENGTHS
Over the course of three seasons at South Alabama, Jamaal Pritchett’s skill set evolved into that of a true utility player within Major Applewhite’s offense. He lined up all over the field—outside at receiver, in the slot, and even in the backfield on occasion.
As a pass catcher, Pritchett displays sure hands, a trait backed up by his 91 receptions in 2024—which led the Sun Belt Conference by a wide margin, with the next closest receiver trailing by 25 catches. Even when ball placement isn’t ideal, he consistently demonstrates the ability to adjust and make difficult grabs.
Pritchett was often put in motion in a variety of ways—from full-crossing motions to return motions and everything in between. Designed touches were a staple in his usage, particularly bubble screens and other quick-hitting concepts. It’s on these plays that one of his best traits stands out: his vision.
The combination of Pritchett’s agility and his ability to read blocks makes him a consistent play-maximizer. He has a knack for squeezing extra yards out of plays—setting up blockers, pivoting into open space, and getting north-south quickly after the catch.
That same quality shines on special teams. As a punt returner, Pritchett has proven dangerous with the ball in his hands. In a 2024 game against Northwestern State, he returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown. After fielding the punt, his vision was on full display—two subtle jab steps created space, and one broken tackle later, he was gone. His speed and spatial awareness were evident as he went on racing down the sideline for the score (see the :19 mark in the video linked below).
WHAT’S NEXT
Jamaal Pritchett has completed all of his pre-draft activities and now awaits the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place from April 24 to April 26.