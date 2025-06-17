4-Star, Dual-Threat QB Could Be Missing Piece to Georgia Southern's Success
Georgia Southern may have a star quarterback on their hands in 2025 signee Weston Bryan.
During the recruiting process, most G5 teams sign players who get underrated or underestimated in recruiting, However, the Eagles have quite the opposite heading into the coming season.
Bryan is a quarterback from Leesburg, GA. At Lee County High School, he led them to a 31-8 overall record, and a 12-3 regional record in his three varsity seasons.
Bryan played here and there during his sophomore season, but when he became a junior, he truly proved who he was on the gridiron. He threw for 1,697 yards with 20 touchdowns with just four interceptions. On the ground, he added 348 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He had an overall 2,000 yard season with 28 touchdowns. Lee County went 11-3 and going 4-1 in their region.
Although his junior season was fantastic, Bryan returned to the field for his senior year with the hopes of succeeding even more. Lee County went 13-1, only losing to Milton, one of the top teams in the state, in a playoff game. On the stat sheet, Bryan improved immensely. In the air, he went for 2,407 yards and 29 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Bryan is listed as a four star recruit per 247Sports, given a 90 out of 100 rating, the second-highest rated recruit Georgia Southern has landed in the history of the system.
Despite getting offers from Mississippi State, Tulane, and Charlotte, Bryan elected to stay close to home and join Clay Helton's team
Next season, Georgia Southern will have a very solid QB room. Currently, the Eagles have JC French as QB1. French started for the Eagles last year, putting up 2,831 yards and 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. However, Bryan could provide a challenge for the position, if he proves that he's ready.
Regardless of whether Bryan will start right away or have to wait a few seasons, Georgia Southern certainly has a great young QB on their roster. The mixture of Bryan’s IQ, lack of turnovers, and dual-threat ability to go along with his great high school stats show that Georgia Southern could be set for the future with their incoming quarterback...if they can hang on to him in the modern college athletics landscape.