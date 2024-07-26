App State Football: 4 Mountaineers Named To East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
Each year, the East-West Shrine Bowl provides college football players to practice and participate in an all-star game in front of NFL scouts and coaches. Prior to the season, the Shrine Bowl releases a list of 1000 draft eligible players who are good candidates for the game itself. That 2024 list was released this week, including four members of the Appalachian State Mountaineers who could be some of the G5's better overall players.
Those four Mountaineers are listed below.
Kaedin Robinson - WR
Brendan Harrington - LB
Joey Aguilar - QB
Eli Wilson - TE
Robinson, a sixth-year senior, enters his third year with App State after totaling 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns on 95 catches in Boone. Harrington also enters his sixth season after two consecutive seasons shortened by major injuries. Aguilar was recently named as the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after a season where he was named 2023 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Wilson was named to the Sun Belt's preseason first-team offense this week after five receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in 2023.
App State are scheduled to begin the 2024 season on August 31 when the host FCS foe East Tennessee State. Shawn Clark's squad will look to build upon a 9-5 record in 2023 as well as a win in the Cure Bowl. The Mountaineers were picked to finish on top of the SBC's East Division in 2024.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on January 30, 2025.