Appalachian State Hires Texas' Jeff Crosby As New Special Teams Coordinator
Appalachian State have hired Jeff Crosby as the program’s new special teams coordinator, as announced by the school.
Crosby spent the last four seasons as an analyst helping with Texas’ special teams under coordinator Jeff Banks, who is considered one of the top special teams coordinators in college football and Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian.
"Jeff has been at the forefront of special teams innovation, and we're excited to welcome him and his wife, Hanna, to the App Family," said App State head coach Dowell Loggains. "His experiences at Texas, Washington and Southern Miss have prepared him well for this opportunity at App State."
In his 10 years on staffs at the FBS level, Crosby has worked with two College Football Playoff teams and eight bowl teams, including appearances at the Cotton, Fiesta, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Coach Loggains and App State for this opportunity to join the Mountaineers," Crosby said. "I'm excited to bring energy and passion to this new chapter. App State has a storied tradition and a bright future, and I look forward to helping this program achieve great things both on and off the field."
