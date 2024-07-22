Appalachian State QB Joey Aguilar Headlines Sun Belt Preseason Awards
The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2024 Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams, individual awards and Preseason Poll Monday morning.
App State quarterback Joey Aguilar was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Old Dominion standout linebacker Jason Henderson earned the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
RELATED: Sun Belt Football Media Day 2024: Coaches + Players Attending, Time, Date, How To Watch
Aguilar, who burst onto the FBS scene in 2023 after beginning his career at the junior college level, earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and All-Sun Belt Second Team honors last season while establishing new App State single-season program marks for passing yards (3,757), passing touchdowns (33), total offense (4,002), passing attempts (460) and completions (293) in 2023.
Henderson has been one of the top players among the Group of Five ranks since arriving at ODU in 2021. After earning Conference USA All-Freshman honors in 2021, the 6-foot-1-inch, 227-pound Dingmans Ferry, Pa. native has been a two-time All-Sun Belt First Team pick.
RELATED: Texas State 2024 Sun Belt Championship Odds
Henderson ranked first in the nation with 15.5 tackles per game and 186 total tackles as a sophomore in 2022 and led the nation with 14.2 tackles per game and ranked second in the country with 170 tackles in 2023. Henderson was also named the Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
App State was picked to finish atop the Sun Belt East Division in the Sun Belt Conference Football Preseason Coaches Poll. The Mountaineers claimed 12-of-14 first-place votes, with James Madison receiving the remaining two first-place nods.
Texas State was picked to claim the Sun Belt West Division crown, which would give the program their first ever berth in the conference championship game. The Bobcats earned 9-of-14 first-place votes, with two-time defending Sun Belt champion Troy receiving two first-place votes.