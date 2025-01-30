Arkansas State Football Hires Virginia Tech Staffer As New General Manager
Virginia Tech Director of Player Personnel Alex Jones is set to take the general manager role under Butch Jones at Arkansas State, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Jones, who doesn’t bear any relation to the Red Wolves’ head coach despite sharing the same name as Butch Jones’ son Alex Jones (Arkansas State Offensive Quality Control Coach), served as the Hokies' director of player personnel for three seasons.
Prior to his time with Virginia Tech, Jones held the same role with Marshall for three years and joined the Thundering Herd after a one-season stint the director of football operations at Division II Fairmont State University.
Jones began his career as a football operations intern with the NFL's Cleveland Browns after earning a bachelor's degree in sport management from Baldwin Wallace and a master's degree in sport management from West Virginia.
During his time with the Hokies, Jones’ duties consisted of working with the scouting department to head up daily operations of the department which include film evaluations, portal monitoring, assisting in the recruitment of prospective athletes, helping build and keep track of recruiting boards for any and all classes.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Pete Lembo Attributes Buffalo's 2024 Success to ‘Less is More’ Mentality
TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame WR Deion Colzie Signs With Miami (OH)
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty