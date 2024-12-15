Boca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. James Madison: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
In their third FBS season, the James Madison Dukes will once against finish over .500 and make their second consecutive bowl game. JMU will look to bounce back after last season's disappointing bowl game showing against Air Force.
As for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, they are coming off a tough loss in the Conference USA championship game to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and will look to finish the season off on a high note with their fifth bowl win under Tyson Helton.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5, 6-3 Conference USA) vs. James Madison Dukes (8-4, 4-4 Conference USA)
Date: Wednesday, December 18
Time: 5:30 PM ET
Location: FAU Stadium - Boca Raton, Florida
TV: ESPN
Radio: The Varsity Network (WKU)
Betting Line: JMU -9.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
No Cignetti, No Problem
The biggest move leading up to the 2024 season was the departure of head coach Curt Cignetti, who took his talents to Indiana. Replacing Cignetti was Bob Chesney, who turned Holy Cross into a consistent FCS winner. He's led the Dukes to an 8-4 record in his first season at the helm.
Under Chesney, James Madison had the best total defense in the Sun Belt, surrendering 322.2 yards per game. Most of their success has come stopping the run. They rank as the top rush defense in the conference, limiting teams to 123.7 rushing yards per game.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Dukes rank as the fifth total offense in the Sun Belt (fifth rushing/eighth passing) averaging 408.8 total yards of offense per game.
Western Kentucky Damaged By The Transfer Portal
Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year Caden Veltkamp entered the transfer portal this week, but is expected to still play in the game. Players in the transfer portal still playing in the bowl game has become the norm for Tyson Helton's teams. Veltkamp, a redshirt sophomore, threw for 2,806 yards and a conference-leading 23 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season.
Veltkamp's backup, T.J. Finley entered the portal just a couple of days prior, as well.
Also in the transfer portal is wide receiver Easton Messer. He finished the season second amongst the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. .
Dukes Defense To Provide A Challenge
Although James Madison's offense wasn't as high powered as we saw it in 2023, their defense was dominant. Leading the way was redshirt senior linebacker Jacob Dobbs with 73 total tackles (31 solo/42 assisted), 3.5 TFL's and three sacks. He was named to the Sun Belt all-conference second team.
On the defensive line, Eric O'Neil, who was an all-conference first-team selection posted 49 total tackles (22 solo/27 assisted), 17.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and one interception.
A big reason why James Madison led the Sun Belt with 17 interceptions was because of the five that defensive back Terrence Spence caught. He also had 34 total tackles (25 solo/nine assisted). His 2024 season named him to the all-conference first-team.
Difference Makers in the Running Game
The Hilltoppers' defense had a rough night in the Conference USA championship game, allowing 562 total yards of offense, with 386 of those being on the ground. Although the Dukes don't have the strongest rushing attack in the conference, they are still within the top five.
On the offensive side, the Hilltoppers still have leading receiver Kissean Johnson who hauled in 66 passes for 855 yards and seven touchdowns.
WKU established a run game towards the back half of the season thanks to Elijah Young who ended the season rushing for 868 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TRANSFER PORTAL: 3 G5 Landing Spots For Boise State QB Transfer Malachi Nelson
REPORT: Former Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Joining Southern Miss Staff As OC
Last Man Up: 125th Army-Navy Game is More than a Milestone for Senior Midshipmen
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.