James Madison Shock North Carolina 70-50 in Chapel Hill
The James Madison Dukes have the signature win of the Bob Chesney era, to date. JMU made huge play after huge play Saturday en route to a 70-50 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
It's the highest scoring game in the history of JMU and JMU's most points scored against an FBS opponent.
The first half was one for the ages for both programs, but for starkly different reasons. JMU's 53 points in the first half are the most scored in a half in JMU's history. It's also the highest point total surrendered by a UNC defense in a half. Both teams went over 600 yards of offense on the day.
JMU's defense forced five takeaways (two interceptions, three fumble recoveries) in the game, including an interception returned 33 yards for a touchdown by Terrence Spence in the second quarter. The Dukes also scored on special teams, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
Offensively, JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III was responsible for a whopping seven touchdowns, breaking the program record for total touchdowns in a single game. He threw for 388 yards with five touchdown passes and rushed for 99 yards with two scores on the ground.
Clearly, the bar has been set for the rest of Chesney's first season at the helm of the Dukes. JMU are now 3-0 and continue their season on September 28 against Ball State in Harrisonburg.
