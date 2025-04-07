ESPN Praises Pass-Rush Skills of Marshall's Mike Green Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is now only a few short weeks away. In this class of prospects, several products of Group of Five schools have shown to be worthy of early selections thanks to a showcase of their skills throughout their college careers.
On Monday, ESPN's Matt Bowen published his annual list of the skill superlatives for the 2025 Draft class. Bowen acknowledged Marshall Thundering Herd product Mike Green as the top player at two specific skills.
First, Bowen noted that Green has the best pass-rush skills in the class.
"A highly skilled rusher, Green has a deep tool box of counters to offset his smaller 6-3 frame. His spin move puts tackles through the wash, and he can dip and rip to win the edges. And his speed to power leads to pass-rush production, as Green's 17 sacks led the nation last season." -- Matt Bowen, ESPN
Bowen also praised Green as the defensive line prospect with the best spin move in the class.
"I just mentioned Green's spin move, and it's awesome. He can generate sack production with a quick and controlled rotation that puts offensive tackles on skates. Green's three sacks off spin moves tied for the most in the nation last season." -- Matt Bowen, ESPN
Some mock drafts have Green projected as a first-round selection after fantastic end to his time in college.
This past season, Green led the FBS in sacks with 17, breaking a Sun Belt Conference record and a Marshall program record. He also led the country in sack yardage (144), tackles for loss (22.5), TFL yardage (155) and tackles by a defensive lineman (84). Green was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-America honors from the AFCA, the Walter Camp Foundation, the FWAA, and the Associated Press.
The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.