Florida State Transfer QB Tate Rodemaker Named Starter at Southern Miss
Entering his fourth season as Southern Miss’ head coach, Will Hall has been searching for a measure of consistency at the quarterback position.
In each of the last three seasons, there has been a different leading passer for the Golden Eagles come season’s end.
After again turning to the transfer portal to bolster the position, it appears that Hall has found Southern Miss’ starter for 2024.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Florida State transfer quarterback Tate Rodemaker will open the season as Hall’s starter when the Golden Eagles open their season against a Southeastern Conference opponent at Kentucky.
During Hall’s media availability earlier this week, he declared that he had made a decision – but chose not to acknowledge it publicly.
“We do [know who the starter is], but I’m not going to tell you all right now,” said Hall.
“We know how we’re going to attack that game and try to win that game and have an explosive offense.”
Rodemaker, a former three-star recruit out of Valdosta, Ga (Valdosta HS), appeared in 26 games for the Seminoles over four seasons.
Most notably, the redshirt junior started Florida State’s final game of the 2023 season against Florida following Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury.
Over his career, the 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pounder has thrown for 901 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.