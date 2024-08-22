G5 Football Daily

Florida State Transfer QB Tate Rodemaker Named Starter at Southern Miss

G5 Football Daily Staff

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) throws the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) throws the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Entering his fourth season as Southern Miss’ head coach, Will Hall has been searching for a measure of consistency at the quarterback position.

In each of the last three seasons, there has been a different leading passer for the Golden Eagles come season’s end.

After again turning to the transfer portal to bolster the position, it appears that Hall has found Southern Miss’ starter for 2024.

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Florida State transfer quarterback Tate Rodemaker will open the season as Hall’s starter when the Golden Eagles open their season against a Southeastern Conference opponent at Kentucky.

During Hall’s media availability earlier this week, he declared that he had made a decision – but chose not to acknowledge it publicly.

RELATED: RECRUITING: 3-Star Georgia Quarterback Commits to Boise State Football for 2025

“We do [know who the starter is], but I’m not going to tell you all right now,” said Hall.

“We know how we’re going to attack that game and try to win that game and have an explosive offense.”

Rodemaker, a former three-star recruit out of Valdosta, Ga (Valdosta HS), appeared in 26 games for the Seminoles over four seasons.

Most notably, the redshirt junior started Florida State’s final game of the 2023 season against Florida following Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury.

Over his career, the 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pounder has thrown for 901 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff

G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Sun Belt