Former Tulsa & CFL Quarterback Dane Evans Joins Texas State Coaching Staff
Texas State has hired former Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The 31-year-old earns his first full-time coaching role at the collegiate level after wrapping up a career in the Canadian Football League.
Evans spent time as a graduate assistant coach in 2020 at the University of North Texas under former Mean Green head coach Seth Litrrell, as the CFL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the program earn a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
During his five seasons at Tulsa (2012-2016), Evans etched his name in the Golden Hurricane record books, becoming the programs all-time leaders in several major passing categories including passing yards (11,680), completions (904), pass attempts (1,567), total offense (11,752 yards), passing touchdowns (84).
Evans spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before embarking on a six-year career in the CFL, throwing for 9,636 yards with 49 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.
Following his retirement from professional football in 2023, Evans spent last season as a quarterbacks coach at Owasso High School (Owasso, OK).
GJ Kinne’s club finished 2024 with their second consecutive 8-5 record, ending both years with wins in the First Responder Bowl.
