G5 Football Daily

Former UAB Football Standout Jermaine Brown Jr. Reuniting With Bryant Vincent At ULM

G5 Football Daily Staff

UAB Blazers running back Jermaine Brown Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown evading Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive end Jaylen Swain (30) during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.
UAB Blazers running back Jermaine Brown Jr. (1) crosses the goal line for a touchdown evading Jacksonville State Gamecocks defensive end Jaylen Swain (30) during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Former UAB standout running back Jermaine Brown Jr. has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe as an assistant running backs coach, as first reported by Evan Dudley of AL.com

The move reunites Brown, sometimes as "Skull" by fans and UAB teammates, with Warhawks head coach Bryant Vincent. Brown played for Vincent as Blazers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 and during Vincent’s one-year stint as UAB head coach in 2022.

In an announcement on X, Brown posted “Thank you Lord, very blessed and highly favored let’s get to work!”

Brown was a crucial piece in the success of the UAB program under former head coach Bill Clark.

The Blazers’ won a Conference USA West division title in 2019 and 2020, the latter of which saw UAB win the league.

Brown rushed for 3,078 yards on 578 carries with 30 touchdowns over his five-year playing career and was also one of the top all-purpose backs in Conference USA, hauling in 95 receptions for 789 yards. He also was the team’s primary kick returner for several seasons, racking up 1,159 kick return yards on 50 attempts.

Louisiana-Monroe enjoyed an instant turnaround under Vincent in his first season as head coach. After winning a combined 10 games over the previous three seasons, ULM nearly earned their first bowl berth since 2012, notching a 5-7 record in 2024. 

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Ty Chan Commits To UConn Huskies

2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

RECRUITING: Ohio Bobcats Land 3-Star SoCal QB Hype Grand

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Sun Belt