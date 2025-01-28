Former UAB Football Standout Jermaine Brown Jr. Reuniting With Bryant Vincent At ULM
Former UAB standout running back Jermaine Brown Jr. has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe as an assistant running backs coach, as first reported by Evan Dudley of AL.com
The move reunites Brown, sometimes as "Skull" by fans and UAB teammates, with Warhawks head coach Bryant Vincent. Brown played for Vincent as Blazers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021 and during Vincent’s one-year stint as UAB head coach in 2022.
In an announcement on X, Brown posted “Thank you Lord, very blessed and highly favored let’s get to work!”
Brown was a crucial piece in the success of the UAB program under former head coach Bill Clark.
The Blazers’ won a Conference USA West division title in 2019 and 2020, the latter of which saw UAB win the league.
Brown rushed for 3,078 yards on 578 carries with 30 touchdowns over his five-year playing career and was also one of the top all-purpose backs in Conference USA, hauling in 95 receptions for 789 yards. He also was the team’s primary kick returner for several seasons, racking up 1,159 kick return yards on 50 attempts.
Louisiana-Monroe enjoyed an instant turnaround under Vincent in his first season as head coach. After winning a combined 10 games over the previous three seasons, ULM nearly earned their first bowl berth since 2012, notching a 5-7 record in 2024.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TRANSFER PORTAL: Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Ty Chan Commits To UConn Huskies
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty