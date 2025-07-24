Georgia Southern Leads League With 7 Preseason All-Sun Belt Selections
The Sun Belt Conference released the names of the league's preseason award winners as well as the All-Sun Belt First and Second Teams this week during the league's Media Days festivities in New Orleans.
The Georgia Southern Eagles led the league in preseason player selections with nine, including seven on the first team. James Madison also turned in an impressive amount with eight preseason player selections, followed by Arkansas State and Louisiana with six apiece, and South Alabama and Southern Miss with five apiece. The only school to not have a player earn a preseason selection was Texas State.
See the full list of preseason awards and All-Sun Belt selections below. The Sun Belt football season begins on Thursday, August 28 when the ULM Warhawks host Saint Francis University on ESPN+.
2025 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year - Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss (RS Sr., QB – Frisco, Texas)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year - Blayne Myrick, South Alabama (RS Jr., LB – Fairhope, Ala.)
Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year - Clune Van Andel, Arkansas State (Jr., K – Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense
QB – Braylon Braxton, Southern Miss
RB – George Pettaway, James Madison
RB – Kentrel Bullock, South Alabama
OL – Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina
OL – Caleb Cook, Georgia Southern
OL – Pichon Wimbley, Georgia Southern
OL – Pat McMurtrie, James Madison
OL – Zach Barlev, Old Dominion
TE – Toby Payne, Marshall
WR – Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
WR – Josh Dallas, Georgia Southern
WR – Ted Hurst, Georgia State
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense
DL – Bryan Whitehead, Arkansas State
DL – Latrell Bullard, Georgia Southern
DL – Jordan Lawson, Louisiana
DL – Kevontay Wells, ULM
DL – Brodarius Lewis, Southern Miss
LB – Brendan Harrington, Georgia Southern
LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB – Blayne Myrick, South Alabama
DB – Chance Gamble, Georgia Southern
DB – Jacob Thomas, James Madison
DB – Tyree Skipper, Louisiana
DB – Josh Moten, Southern Miss
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams
K – Clune Van Andel, Arkansas State
P – Alex Smith, Georgia Southern
RS – Ian Foster, Southern Miss
AP – Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense
QB – Alonza Barnett III, James Madison
RB – Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State
RB – Bill Davis, Louisiana
OL – Jax Harrington, Louisiana
OL – George Jackson, Louisiana
OL – Jalen Slappy, Marshall
OL – Jordan Davis, South Alabama
OL – Eli Russ, Troy
TE – Kyirin Heath, Southern Miss
WR – Dalton Stroman, App State
WR – Jameson Tucker, Coastal Carolina
WR – Dalen Cobb, Georgia Southern
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense
DL – Henry Bryant, Georgia State
DL – Immanuel Bush, James Madison
DL – Kris Trinidad, Old Dominion
DL – Luis Medina, Troy
LB – Shane Bruce, Coastal Carolina
LB – Trent Hendrick, James Madison
LB – Cameron Whitfield, Louisiana
LB – Koa Naotala, Old Dominion
DB – Tracy Hill Jr., Georgia Southern
DB – DJ Barksdale, James Madison
DB – Wesley Miller, South Alabama
DB – Devin Lafayette, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams
K – Scott Taylor Renfroe, Troy
P – Aleksi Pulkkinen, South Alabama
RS – Ja’Quez Cross, Arkansas State
AP – George Pettaway, James Madison