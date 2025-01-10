Georgia State Elevates Former Browns, Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson To Offensive Coordinator
Georgia State will name veteran NFL and college coach Hue Jackson as the program’s offensive coordinator, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
The 59-year-old Jackson served in an off-field administrative role for Dell McGee last season and prior to joining Georgia State, spent 2022 and 2023 as Grambling’s head coach.
Jackson is a longtime assistant, who has been an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level with Tennessee State, California and USC at the collegiate level and spent five seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator with Washington, Oakland/Las Vegas, Atlanta and Cincinnati.
He also spent three-and-a-half seasons as an NFL head coach, first going 8-8 with Oakland in 2011 and then amassing a 3-36-1 record with Cleveland from 2016-2018, where he was relieved of his duties eight games into the 2018 campaign.
Jackson has been well-regarded as an offensive coach, after his playing career at Pacific where he was a quarterback and has coached each offensive skill position during his 38-year coaching career.
Georgia State went 3-9 in their first season under McGee, who earned the head coaching role after seven years as an assistant coach with Georgia.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
MAC Commissioner Responds To Northern Illinois Exit Announcement
Latest NFL Mock Draft Slots Ashton Jeanty and 2 Other G5 Football Stars Into First Round
TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion