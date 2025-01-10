G5 Football Daily

Georgia State Elevates Former Browns, Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson To Offensive Coordinator

G5 Football Daily Staff

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson paces the sidelines in the second quarter during the NFL game between the San Diego Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. 092015 Bengals Chargers Syndication Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson paces the sidelines in the second quarter during the NFL game between the San Diego Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at Paul Brown Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio. 092015 Bengals Chargers Syndication Cincinnati / Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Georgia State will name veteran NFL and college coach Hue Jackson as the program’s offensive coordinator, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

The 59-year-old Jackson served in an off-field administrative role for Dell McGee last season and prior to joining Georgia State, spent 2022 and 2023 as Grambling’s head coach.

Jackson is a longtime assistant, who has been an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level with Tennessee State, California and USC at the collegiate level and spent five seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator with Washington, Oakland/Las Vegas, Atlanta and Cincinnati.

He also spent three-and-a-half seasons as an NFL head coach, first going 8-8 with Oakland in 2011 and then amassing a 3-36-1 record with Cleveland from 2016-2018, where he was relieved of his duties eight games into the 2018 campaign.

Jackson has been well-regarded as an offensive coach, after his playing career at Pacific where he was a quarterback and has coached each offensive skill position during his 38-year coaching career.

Georgia State went 3-9 in their first season under McGee, who earned the head coaching role after seven years as an assistant coach with Georgia. 

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

MAC Commissioner Responds To Northern Illinois Exit Announcement

Latest NFL Mock Draft Slots Ashton Jeanty and 2 Other G5 Football Stars Into First Round

TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Sun Belt