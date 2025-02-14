Georgia State & Kennesaw State Football Announce Home-&-Home Series For 2026, 2028
Could we have a new Atlanta-area rivalry brewing in the Group of Five?
This week, the Georgia State Panthers and the Kennesaw State Owls announced two future matchups against one another. The Panthers will make the roughly 60-minute drive to Kennesaw to begin the series on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Then, on Saturday, September 23, 2028, the Owls will make the return trip into downtown Atlanta.
Georgia State and Kennesaw State have met just one previous time on the gridiron. That game resulted in a 24-20 win for the Panthers back in 2018, just one of two victories for Georgia State that season under Shawn Elliott.
In 2025, Georgia State enter their second season under the direction of head coach Dell McGee. McGee took over for Elliott last spring and guided the short-handed Panthers to a 3-9 mark.
Kennesaw State enter their second season in FBS and Conference USA, and their first under new head coach Jerry Mack. In Brian Bohannon's final season, the Owls went 2-10. Bohannon was fired nine games into the season and was later hired as an offensive assistant at Georgia Tech.
