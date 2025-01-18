Hokies Land Texas State Defensive End Ben Bell via Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech bulked up its defensive line Thursday night with the addition of Texas State defensive end transfer Ben Bell.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound pass rusher has one year of eligibility remaining, bringing a wealth of experience to the Hokies’ defense.
Bell drew offers from Ole Miss, Minnesota, Wake Forest, Baylor, and Kansas, before choosing Virginia Tech after three years at Texas State.
During his time with the Bobcats, Bell recorded 105 tackles and 15.5 sacks. His standout 2023 season included 10 sacks, earned him second-team All-Sun Belt honors and an impressive 93.0 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus, alongside a 90.9 overall grade.
The Cedar Park, Texas, native sat out most of the 2024 season after appearing in just four games, preserving his redshirt to transfer.
Before his time at Texas State, Bell spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he tallied 3.5 sacks in limited action.
Bell’s arrival marks Virginia Tech’s continued effort to rebuild its defensive edge following the departures of Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson.
He is the second edge rusher the Hokies have secured in this transfer cycle, joining Eastern Michigan’s James Djonkam, who committed earlier this month.
With Bell’s commitment, Virginia Tech has now added 18 players through the transfer portal this cycle, emphasizing the program’s aggressive approach to roster management.
Bell’s decision to join the Hokies highlights Virginia Tech’s appeal as a destination for experienced talent looking to make an immediate impact.
His proven ability to disrupt offenses will be a key asset as the Hokies look to strengthen their pass rush in the upcoming season.
