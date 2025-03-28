James Madison Football Announces Change To Week 2 Matchup At Louisville
James Madison football’s week two football versus Louisville has been moved up a day to Friday, Sept. 5, ESPN and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced. The game time and TV network designation will still be announced in late May.
The matchup will be only the second time that the two programs have met on the gridiron, as the previous matchup came in 2022. Louisville won the meeting 34-10 at Cardinal Stadium.
The Dukes won their lone contest against a Power Four opponent last season, defeating North Carolina 70-50 at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Over their last four matchups against Power conference opponents, James Madison’s record sits at 1-3.
The program lost 24-13 at NC State in 2018, narrowly fell at West Virginia the following year in losing to the Mountaineers 20-13 and upset Virginia 36-35 in Charlottesville in 2023. The matchups in 2018 and 2019 came with the program still as members of the FCS and the 2023 contest was the final year of James Madison’s probationary period during their transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
Game time and network designation for this game, as well as JMU's season opener on Aug. 30 versus Weber State and its Tuesday, Oct. 28 matchup at Texas State will be announced by ESPN in late May.
James Madison went 9-4 last season during their first year under Bob Chesney.