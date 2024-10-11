James Madison Football Gets Back On Track In Thursday Win Over Coastal Carolina
Thursday night's Sun Belt Conference clash between the James Madison Dukes and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers produced a blowout win for JMU. The Dukes looked eager to avenge last week's stunning loss to Louisiana-Monroe, piling up points on the way to a 39-7 victory.
Quarterback Alonza Barnett III completed 16 passes on 28 attempts for 199 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a five-yard rushing touchdown.
Linebacker Jacob Dobbs led the way defensively with nine tackles. Defensive lineman Lloyd Summerall also had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter and cornerback Terrence Spence had a pick of his own.
Finally, kicker Max Lipinsky added a 35-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.
"I think everybody just did their job, play in and play out, and that really helped us succeed tonight," Barnett said postgame. "We fought. We executed better this week. We won our one-on-one battles, and I think that showed in the end result."
The Dukes, now 5-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play, can lock up bowl eligibility in Bob Chesney's first season as head coach next Saturday, October 19 at Georgia Southern.
Coastal Carolina fall to 4-2 and 1-1 in the SBC. Their next game will also be October 19, their homecoming weekend, against Louisiana.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Will Oregon Meet Ashton Jeanty and Boise State Again in the College Football Playoff?
TAKEAWAYS: Jacksonville State Gamecocks Trounce New Mexico State, Move To 2-0 in CUSA