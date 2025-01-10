James Madison Wide Receiver Cam Ross Enters Transfer Portal
James Madison wide receiver Cam Ross' agents told multiple outlets that the grad student had entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Since Ross is a graduate student, he was able to enter the portal outside the normal window.
In 2024, Ross was used in a variety of ways by Bob Chesney's staff. He caught 37 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 56 yards. On special teams, Ross returned 13 kickoffs for 366 yards, including a 94-yard return for a touchdown against Southern Miss. He earned a Third-Team All-Sun Belt nod for his efforts.
Prior to JMU, the 5'10" Newark, Delaware native played four seasons at UConn. As a true freshman in 2019, Ross was UConn's leading receiver with 60 catches for 723 yards. The Huskies did not play a 2020 season during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to injuries, Ross appeared in just five games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He returned to action in 2023, catching 44 passes for 552 yards and two touchdowns before transferring to JMU.
The Dukes finished 9-4 in 2024 in Chesney's first year as head coach.
