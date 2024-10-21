G5 Football Daily

LINKS: Southern Miss Fires Head Coach Will Hall After 1-6 Start To 2024

G5 Football Daily Staff

Southern Miss Golden Eagles' head coach Will Hall watches gameplay during the spring game at the M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles' head coach Will Hall watches gameplay during the spring game at the M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After a 1-6 start to Will Hall's fourth season as the head coach of Southern Miss, AD Jeremy McClain announced Hall's firing on Sunday afternoon. Hall won 14 games in three and a half seasons.

Assistant head coach and general manager Reed Stringer will be the program's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"Our immediate focus is twofold: first, supporting our student-athletes throughout the remainder of the season, and second, conducting a comprehensive national search to identify the next leader for Southern Miss football," McClain stated. "This is a proud program with an outstanding history and a premier job in college football.  We will find the next leader to usher us into a new era of championship success."

Read the full statement here.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

East Carolina Fires Head Coach Mike Houston

#23 Army Offense Dominant Again in East Carolina Win, Moving Black Knights To 7-0

COACHES POLL: Army and Navy Move Up, Boise State Stays Put At #19

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Sun Belt