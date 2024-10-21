LINKS: Southern Miss Fires Head Coach Will Hall After 1-6 Start To 2024
After a 1-6 start to Will Hall's fourth season as the head coach of Southern Miss, AD Jeremy McClain announced Hall's firing on Sunday afternoon. Hall won 14 games in three and a half seasons.
Assistant head coach and general manager Reed Stringer will be the program's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
"Our immediate focus is twofold: first, supporting our student-athletes throughout the remainder of the season, and second, conducting a comprehensive national search to identify the next leader for Southern Miss football," McClain stated. "This is a proud program with an outstanding history and a premier job in college football. We will find the next leader to usher us into a new era of championship success."
