Louisiana Clinch Sun Belt West Division Thanks To South Alabama Loss
For the fifth time in seven seasons, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be making an appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game as winners of the SBC West Division.
Louisiana's spot was clinched Friday when South Alabama lost to Texas State 45-38. South Alabama picked up their third conference loss in the process, dropping them to fourth place behind Texas State (who also has three SBC losses).
Louisiana and Arkansas State hold the top two spots in the division at 6-1 and 5-2 in conference play respectively. However, Louisiana holds a head-to-win over Arkansas State from earlier this year. So, even if Arkansas State beats Old Dominion on Saturday and Louisiana loses to the ULM Warhawks, the Cajuns still claim the division thanks to that tiebreaker.
Michael Desormeaux's Cajuns play their regular season finale at ULM on Saturday at Noon ET on ESPNU.
The Sun Belt Championship game is scheduled for December 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
