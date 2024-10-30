G5 Football Daily

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Fend Off Texas State 23-17 in Tuesday Sun Belt Clash

Joe Londergan

Sep 28, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux reacts to a targeting call during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Michael Desormeaux's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns earned another valuable conference win this week, taking down the Texas State Bobcats 23-17 in San Marcos.

Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge continued his impressive stretch of play, completing 18 of 28 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Dre'Lyn Washington ran the ball ten times for 94 yards, including a touchdown run of 64 yards. All in all, the Cajuns' offense totaled 423 yards of offense in the win.

Defensively, Louisiana forced two turnovers on the day. Safety Tyrone Lewis was all over the field, totaling ten tackles and half a sack in addition to picking off a pass late to seal the victory.

Cajuns cornerback Keyon Martin was taken off the field in a stretcher during the second quarter and taken to a local hospital in San Marcos. However, Martin was reportedly discharged from the hospital later the same evening.

For Texas State, starting quarterback Jordan McCloud also left the game in the second quarter and did not return. RJ Martinez played the rest of the game for the Bobcats.

Louisiana improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league play, keeping them at the top of the Sun Belt West Division. They'll return to play against Arkansas State on November 9 at home. The Bobcats fall to 2-2 in conference play, making a berth in the league title game, at this point, unlikely.

Joe Londergan
