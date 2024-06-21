Louisiana & Tulane Fans Argue Over Cheapest Beer In College Football
The cheapest beer in college football was the subject of debate on Thursday between fans of the Tulane Green Wave and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
In an effort to promote season ticket sales, Tulane posted a graphic to X that read "cheapest beer in college football." As Tulane fans who replied pointed out, the most inexpensive beer at a Tulane home football game at Yulman Stadium cost $3.
That prompted a response from an in-state opponent. Louisiana posted a graphic that looked similar, claiming to have the "actual" cheapest beer in college football. Per UL, Natural Light beer at Louisiana football games costs $2.
As tends to be the case when it comes to alcoholic beverages, college football fans have strong opinions about the quality of beer at the center of the discussion. However, it's really just another excuse for fan bases to talk trash as the season creeps closer.
"Cant wait to drink your cheap beer when we are beating you into your turf," one Tulane fan wrote on X.
Tulane and Louisiana face off in Lafayette on September 21.