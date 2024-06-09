Marshall Football: 3-Star 2025 Receiver Sherone White Commits To The Herd
The Marshall Thundering Herd were able to pick up another name for their 2025 recruiting class on Saturday. Athlete/wide receiver Sherone White announced his commitment to Charles Huff's club via X.
RELATED: RECRUITING: 6'5" St. Louis Tight Ends Commits To Northern Illinois
White is a three-star recruit (247Sports) currently measuring 5'7" and 160 pounds. 247Sports listed the Pickerington Central High School product as the #58 recruit in the state of Ohio.
He chose the Herd over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Kent State, Navy, and Toledo.
Per Rivals.com, Marshall now have five commitments in their 2025 class. The Herd also picked up a commitment from West Virginia's #1 tight end prospect Rhett McGrew this week.
RELATED: RECRUITING: East Carolina Football Picked Up 2 2025 Commits This Week
2024 will be Marshall's fourth season under Charles Huff. Huff has a 22-17 record as the program's head coach. Their 2024 season begins on August 31 against FCS Stony Brook.