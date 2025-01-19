Marshall Football Apologizes, Fined $100,000 For Withdrawing From Independence Bowl
After winning their first Sun Belt Conference title at the end of the 2024 season, the Marshall Thundering Herd and head coach Charles Huff parted ways, with Huff accepting a position as the head coach at Southern Miss. As a result, roughly three dozen Marshall players either entered the transfer portal or opted out of the bowl game to focus on the NFL Draft. Marshall then decided to withdraw from their matchup with AAC champions Army in the Independence Bowl
The Sun Belt Conference released a statement this week, stating that the league had fined Marshall $100,000 for the decision to not participate in the bowl game. The statement cited the Herd's decision was harmful to the postseason partners of the league and the bowl game.
"While the conference acknowledges the medical model and best practice guidance adhered to by Marshall, as well as their fundamental concern for the health and safety of the remaining eligible student-athletes to compete in a safe and viable manner, the nature and timing of this decision was detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference and its membership, to Army, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the American Athletic Conference and ESPN.
The Sun Belt Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment."
In a statement published by the Associated Press, and ESPN, Marshall AD Christian Spears accepted the fine and apologized for the decision, while also stating that it was in the best interest of the safety of the team's remaining players.
“In good conscience, we could not put out 41 student-athletes out on to that field. And again, we are always going to prioritize the health and safety of our student athletes. But that doesn’t take away the fact that a sincere and formal apology is due, and we are very appreciative of being a part of the Sun Belt Conference and the leadership of Commissioner [Keith] Gill and accept the fine that has been imposed."
Army defeated Louisiana Tech (Marshall's replacement) in the Independence Bowl 27-6 on December 28.
Marshall have since hired former NC State defensive coordinator and West Virginia native Tony Gibson to replace Huff for 2025.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Boise State Legend Kellen Moore Interviewed For New Orleans Saints Head Coach Job
Mock Draft Sends UNLV's Ricky White III To Cleveland Browns in Round 7
UTEP Football: Miners Hiring Joshua Eargle As Tight Ends Coach