Marshall Football Coach Charles Huff Praises School's New NIL Partnership
Athlete Advantage announced a multi-year partnership with Marshall University to be the NIL Management partner for Marshall University athletics.
"Fans and businesses will be able to contribute to Marshall student-athletes NIL through The Thunder Trust collective, enabling corporate partners and supporters' greater access and unique experiences," Marshall Athletics said in a press release announcing the partnership.
Athlete Advantage partners with a number of other universities, providing NIL management services, including licensing and merchandise, management software, donor solicitation, and more.
One of Athlete Advantage's founders, Ryan Miller, played football at Marshall in the early 1990s.
RELATED: James Madison Football: 3 Most Intriguing Games on 2024 Schedule
Marshall head football coach Charles Huff shared his support for the partnership on X.
"This is BIG TIME! We need all of Herd Nation to help support our Student-Athletes! The College Athletics landscape is changing and We are Adapting with the changes!"
Marshall athletic director Christian Spears also shared a statement of support.
"The new collegiate athletic enterprise is going to require new ways of getting this done, particularly around NIL. Partnering with a group that has proven they can do this at an elite level was critical for us to maintain who we are and who we want to continue to be – we are grateful to have Athlete Advantage on board with us," said Spears.
Huff enters his fourth season as the head coach at Marshall. Huff's first two seasons in Huntington resulted in winning records, but the Herd went 6-7 last season with a loss in the Frisco Bowl. The 2024 season begins for Marshall on August 31 against Stony Brook.