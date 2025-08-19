Marshall Drops Stunning New Green Helmets for 2025 Season
The Marshall Thundering Herd may have just dropped some of the best helmets in college football.
Just a week and a half before their first game of the year, the Herd announced that they would be adding a new alternate look with a new helmet. It is arguably one of the coolest lids that college football has to offer.
The look features a bright green base with their iconic “M” logo in the middle. The “M” is filled with white to contrast the base color, and has a black and green outline, truly popping the logo.
Across the top is a stripe, featuring a black-green-white-green-black pattern, with the white taking up the majority of the stripe.
Although unexpected, the facemask is completely white, unlike usual. The last time the Thundering Herd have ever used a white facemask was back in 1985. However, the new look adds a fun contrast that looks great.
Connecting to the face mask is an abbreviation: LLTB. It stands for “Long Live The Brotherhood,” representing the brotherhood and culture that has long been present throughout the illustrious history of the Marshall program
On the back of the helmet, a blue, red, and white United States flag appears on the left side, along with a greened out Sun Belt logo on the right. Under, it says “Thundering Herd” in the same bright green color, on a white base.
The helmet is beautiful, and unlike anything the Herd have ever put out. Throughout the years, Marshall has consistently put out black and white helmets with black facemasks. They have used designs such as the “M,” a Bison logo, and an “MU” classic look. Back from 2015-19, they would wear United States themed helmets, with the stars and stripes going along with the regular “M” logo and stripe. However, the green helmet is strikingly different from anything that they have worn in recent years. That’s what makes this drop so special.
These helmets are beautiful. The neon green, the white face mask, the lettering and designs. Every aspect makes these tops incredible, and will make Marshall even more fun to watch in their first season under the direction of new head coach Tony Gibson. As the Thundering Herd begin their season on the road at Georgia in just a few days, followed by a full conference schedule and more, they hope to put on a show this season, wearing their new striking green helmets.