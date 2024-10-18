Marshall Football: Herd Fend Off Georgia State Rally With Big Rushing Performance
The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up a tough victory on Thursday night in Huntington, despite a few major momentum shifts throughout the night. Charles Huff's group have yet to lose at home in 2024 and improve to 4-3 overall.
As opposed to last week's loss to Georgia Southern, the Thundering Herd were able to pull away from Georgia State in the final quarter and hang on for a 35-20 victory.
A Big First Quarter Sets The Tone
While Georgia State threatened at different points during the game, Marshall never trailed. The Herd had an 11-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, prompting a quarterback change by Georgia State from Christian Veilleux to Zach Gibson. The Panthers' offense did seem to have a more productive evening with Gibson in the game, but Marshall still took a 35-20 lead into the half.
A Different Story in the Second Half
Despite the halftime lead, Marshall put forth three scoreless drives to start the second half. That gave Gibson the opportunity to spark a Georgia State comeback that made it a 25-20 game with 14:51 remaining in the game.
Marshall's defense had to step up on the final three drives to keep the lead, including a huge fourth down stop at their own 12-yard line at the end of a 14-play, 83-yard drive.
Defensive lineman Mike Green set the tone on that side of the ball with a career-high 11 tackles.
A.J. Turner Puts The "Thundering" in Thundering Herd
On a night where Marshall totaled 295 rushing yards, A.J. Turner was responsible for 177 yards of it. It was a career night for the redshirt sophomore, who had three touchdowns on the ground and also had a 30-yard receiving touchdown.
Turner's 88-yard scamper to the end zone with less than two minutes remaining officially put the game out of reach.
Marshall will have a bye week next week, then return to action on November 2 against ULM in Huntington. Georgia State, now 2-4, will look to avoid a four-game losing streak next Saturday at App State.
