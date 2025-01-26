G5 Football Daily

NFL Media Project Marshall's Mike Green To Detroit Lions in First Round

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Ahead of April's NFL Draft, former Marshall defensive end Mike Green is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after pass rushers in a draft class that is absolutely loaded with them.

Many national experts are currently projecting Green to be a first-round selection, including NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, who projects Green to the Detroit Lions at #28 in his first mock draft of 2025.

"It will be huge for the Lions to get Aidan Hutchinson back next season. Green would be a perfect complement with his speed and quickness off the edge. This team values production off the edge and Green had a ton of it during his college career." -- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media analyst

Green enjoyed a breakout season as a redshirt sophomore in 2024 compiling an FBS-best 17 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss. The Virginia transfer finished his two years with the Thundering Herd with 127 tackles with 32 tackles for loss, and 21.5 sacks with four forced fumbles.

This past NFL season, the Lions finished 30th out of 32 teams with a team sack percentage of 5.46%. Because of the injury to Aidan Hutchinson that Jeremiah noted, someone like Green could be an extremely helpful piece to have in helping prevent another dip in sack production in the years to come.

Green is expected to play in this Saturday's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Joe Londergan
