Old Dominion LB Jason Henderson Named Preseason All-American By Walter Camp Foundation
With a substantial college football resume to-date, Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson has had another honor bestowed upon him. Henderson was named a first-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.
The Pennsylvania native led the nation in tackles per game last season (14.2) and earned All-America honors from over a dozen outlets. He was also a first-team All-Sun Be
In 12 games of competition, Henderson finished with 170 tackles, second in the nation to Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins last year. Higgins and Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman were the other first-team linebackers for the Walter Camp list.
The 6'1", 227-pounder was also named the Touchdown Club of Richmond's Linebacker of the Year after compiling at-least ten tackles in 11 contests in 2023. His 436 career tackles are the most in Old Dominion football history.
Henderson missed spring practice to let a lower-body injury heal, but is expected to be full-speed by the time the season starts. The Monarchs open the 2024 campaign on August 31 at South Carolina.