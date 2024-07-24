Old Dominion Linebacker Jason Henderson Named Preseason All-American By College Football News
Old Dominion senior linebacker Jason Henderson continues to be one of the nation's most anticipated defenders in 2024.
College Football News released their preseason All-America selections early Wednesday morning. Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson earned a spot on the second-team. He was the only G5 defender on the first or second team.
RELATED: Boise State Football Lands 2 Players on College Football News Preseason All-America First Team
In 2023, Henderson earned first-team All-America honors from Walter Camp, The Sporting News, Action Network, College Football News, Hero Sports Group of Five. He also earned second-team honors from FWAA, AP, USA Today, ESPN, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Athletic. The 6'1" 227-pound Pennsylvania native led the country in tackles per game with 14.2 and finished second in the country in total tackles with 170.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and punter James Ferguson-Reynolds were named to the first team, along with Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton being named to the second team.
Henderson missed the majority of offseason activities with ODU due to an injury, but is expected to be fully ready for the start of the season.
The Monarch are scheduled to begin their 2024 season on August 31 at South Carolina.