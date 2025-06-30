REALIGNMENT: Texas State Officially Announces Sun Belt Exit, Pac-12 Admission
After months upon months of speculation, Texas State and the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that the Bobcats will become the ninth member (eighth football member) of the new version of the Pac-12 Conference.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today's landscape with student-athletes in mind. Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats' future trajectory continue to shine big and bright."
"This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics," added Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse. "Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move—it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution."
Texas State will join Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State as members of the Pac-12 Conference on July 1, 2026.
Texas State have been members of the Sun Belt for the last 12 seasons, collecting a record of 52-94 on the gridiron in that time.
2025 will mark the program's third under the direction of head coach G.J. Kinne, who has collected a record of 8-5 in each of the last two seasons and led the Bobcats to their first two bowl victories in that time. Texas State open the 2025 season on August 30 at home against Eastern Michigan.