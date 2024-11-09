G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: App State Lands Top-Ten South Carolina Prospect For 2026

Joe Londergan

Nov 3, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; A general view of a Appalachian State Mountaineers helmet during the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; A general view of a Appalachian State Mountaineers helmet during the game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images / David Yeazell-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the best high school juniors in the state of South Carolina will soon be making the trip up to Boone, North Carolina.

Interior offensive lineman Scottland Dover announced his commitment to Shawn Clark's Appalachian State program on social media this week with the caption "1000% COMMITTED."

247Sports listed the Gaffney High School product as the #53 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the #8 overal prospect in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2026. In South Carolina's 2026 group, Dover is also as the top interior lineman and the second-highest rated offensive lineman.

His measurements are listed as 6'5" and 305 pounds. Dover also had received scholarship offers from Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Miami (OH), Tennessee, South Florida, Auburn, and North Carolina, among a few FCS programs.

Dover is Appalachian State's first commitment in the class of 2026.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 11

Sun Belt Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024

UConn Football Reach Bowl Eligibility For Second Time Under Jim Mora

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/Sun Belt