RECRUITING: App State Lands Top-Ten South Carolina Prospect For 2026
One of the best high school juniors in the state of South Carolina will soon be making the trip up to Boone, North Carolina.
Interior offensive lineman Scottland Dover announced his commitment to Shawn Clark's Appalachian State program on social media this week with the caption "1000% COMMITTED."
247Sports listed the Gaffney High School product as the #53 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the #8 overal prospect in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2026. In South Carolina's 2026 group, Dover is also as the top interior lineman and the second-highest rated offensive lineman.
His measurements are listed as 6'5" and 305 pounds. Dover also had received scholarship offers from Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Miami (OH), Tennessee, South Florida, Auburn, and North Carolina, among a few FCS programs.
Dover is Appalachian State's first commitment in the class of 2026.
