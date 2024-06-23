G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: App State Pick Up Two Top-10 South Carolina 2025 Recruits

Joe Londergan

Sep 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; An Appalachian State Mountaineers helmet sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Troy Trojans at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Appalachian State had a double dose of good fortune on the recruiting trail this weekend. The Mountaineers received two commitments from the same high school team.

Teammates at Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina, defensive backs Chamarryus Bomar and Armoni Weaver both announced their commitments to App State over the weekend.

Both Weaver and Bomar were ranked as two of the top ten 2025 recruits in the state of South Carolina by 247Sports. Weaver came in at #8 and Bomar at #9. Both are also three-star prospects, per 247Sports.

Weaver, a 5'10" 170-pound prospect, had 15 tackles last season with two for a loss. He also had an interception, nine passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Bomar, 5'10" 180, has four interceptions over the last two seasons of high school football. He also had 34 tackles. On offense, he also caught 36 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

2025 recruits have their first opportunity to sign for their respective schools on December 4, 2024.

Appalachian State football now have eight reported commitments for the 2025 class. Bomar and Weaver are the two-highest rated prospects in the group. The Mountaineers begin the 2024 season on August 31 against East Tennessee State.

Joe Londergan

