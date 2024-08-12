RECRUITING: Georgia State Lands 4-Star Running Back Ladainnian Martin for 2025
Sunday evening yielded a huge bit of recruiting news for the Georgia State Panthers. Running back Ladainnian Martin of Greenville, South Carolina announced his commitment to the Pathers via X.
Martin is a 5'10" 175-pound prospect currently enrolled at J.L. Mann High School. He previously played at Greenville's Greer High School. 247Sports gives Martin a four-star rating as the #5 prospect in the state of South Carolina and the #20 running back in the nation for the class of 2025.
Martin chose Dell McGee's program over offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Appalachian State, and Charlotte among others. In 2023, Martin had a reported 1580 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns.
With a 247Sports player rating of 90, Martin is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia State's commitment class of 2025. With a 247Sports composite score of 0.8775, Martin is the highest-rated commitment in Georgia State history.
The Panthers are now up to 21 reported verbal commitments for the class of 2025.
Martin's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.