RECRUITING: Texas State Football Lands Carthage Linebacker Carson Crawford
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne and his Bobcats’ program pick up an early verbal commitment for the 2026 cycle, as they land three-star (247Sports) linebacker Carson Crawford.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is ranked the No. 67 prospect in the state of Texas and the 35th-ranked linebacker recruit nationally.
Crawford announced his commitment on his personal X page.
“AGTG after a lot of thought and a lot of praying I’m truly blessed to say I’m 100% commited to Texas State it is truly a blessing for me able to play at the next level thank you for everyone who has helped me along the way. Go Bobcats.”
During his junior season, Crawford recorded 91 tackles with 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception for Carthage High (Carthage, TX). He also had 21 quarterback pressures and scored two touchdowns on defense, while also playing on the offensive side of the ball at tight end.
In Carthage's 28-14 4A Division II championship win against Waco La Vega High School, he recorded nine tackles with four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and caught a pass on offense.
Crawford chooses Texas State over offers from several Group of Five programs including UTSA, UTEP, UNLV and New Mexico.
Texas State went 8-5 and won for the second straight season in the First Responder Bowl last season under Kinne.