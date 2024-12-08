REPORT: Southern Miss Expected To Hire Marshall Coach Charles Huff One Day After Sun Belt Championship
On Saturday, Marshall head coach Charles Huff led his team to a win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship, claiming the program's first league title in a decade.
On Sunday, multiple outlets are reporting that Southern Miss will hire Huff to replace the fired Will Hall.
The conclusion of the Sun Belt Championship marked the end of Charles Huff's four-year contract with Marshall, and a deal between Huff and the school for an extension was not reached. Yahoo's Ross Dellenger reports that Marshall began searching for a new head coach earlier this week.
In his four seasons with the Herd, Huff accumulated a record of 32-20 and reached a bowl game every season.
Southern Miss are in search of a new leader after Hall led the Golden Eagles to a record of 14-30 in 3.5 seasons. An official announcement has not been made, though USM AD Jeremy McClain posted a cryptic video of himself climbing into a jet to X, seemingly teasing fans of news to come.
