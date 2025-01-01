SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – North Texas vs. Texas State: How to Watch, Time/Date, Storylines
The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl will take place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, marking an enticing showdown for the Lone Star State. North Texas and Texas State will face off in what promises to be a fascinating matchup. The Mean Green are seeking to cap their season on a high note, while the Bobcats aim to assert dominance with their potent offense.
Here’s what to know about this exciting bowl game:
North Texas (6-6, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) vs. Texas State (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference West)
- Date: Friday, January 3rd
- Time: 3:00 PM CT // 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Betting Line: Texas State -9.5 (via FanDuel)
Storylines
North Texas:
The Mean Green come into this game with a patchwork roster, as multiple key players have transferred out, including starting quarterback Chandler Morris, leading receiver DT Sheffield, and center Tyler Mercer. In Morris’s absence, a true freshman walk-on standing at 6 '4, weighing 210 pounds is Drew Mestemaker who will likely step in as starter at quarterback. Despite limited experience, Mestemaker will look to take advantage of the Mean Green’s high-powered offense, which averaged 488.7 yards per game, ranking 4th nationally, and scored 54 touchdowns over the course of the season.
North Texas will lean heavily on its playmakers in the backfield and a defense that, while inconsistent, has shown flashes of solid play this season.
Texas State:
The Bobcats hope to continue excelling on offense, ranking 5th nationally in both points per game (37.4) and total yards per game (473.9), and 13th in yards per play (6.4). Quarterback Jordan McCloud, a veteran leader with experience across multiple programs, will aim to finish his season strong. While McCloud has had ups and downs, he showed he can play out in his standout performance against Arkansas State, where he threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown in the victory.
On defense, the Bobcats are elite at generating tackles for loss, ranking 18th nationally, but they’ve struggled at times to contain explosive plays. If their defense can disrupt Mestemaker and the inexperienced Mean Green offense, Texas State will have a strong chance to control this game.
First Responder Bowl: High Stakes for Both Teams
North Texas is looking to secure its first bowl victory since the 2013 season and salvage a turbulent season. With several key players missing, the Mean Green enter as underdogs but remain determined to rise to the occasion.
For Texas State, this bowl game represents an opportunity to solidify a successful season under head coach GJ Kinne. The Bobcats are hungry for a statement win that would cap off a historic season for the program.
With fireworks expected from Texas State’s explosive offense and North Texas fighting to overcome personnel losses, the First Responder Bowl is shaping up to be a must-watch game to kick off the new year.
