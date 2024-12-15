South Alabama Quarterback Gio Lopez OUT For Salute To Veterans Bowl Game
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, South Alabama redshirt freshman quarterback Gio Lopez will be out for tonight's bowl game against Western Michigan. Redshirt sophomore Bishop Davenport is set to get the start against the Broncos.
In 2024, Lopez completed 206 passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Lopez finished sixth in the Sun Belt passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns. Lopez received a Sun Belt honorable mention.
With Lopez as the quarterback, South Alabama has the fifth best passing offense in the conference, averaging 240.8 passing yards per game.
Per Craig Stephenson of AL.com, Lopez has been dealing with turf toe fror the majority of the season.
Davenport, Saturday night's starting USA quarterback has appeared in ten games, completing 33 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. He's also rushed for 82 yards on 26 attempts.
The South Alabama Jaguars and Western Michigan Broncos are set to face off in the Salute To Veterans Bowl on ESPN at 9:00 pm ET.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken Wins First-Ever Buddy Teevens Award Amidst Historic Season
Louisiana Kicker Kenneth Almendares Named Lou Groza Award Winner
What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State's First-Round Bye