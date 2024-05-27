STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Anticipated First-Year G5 Coaches in 2024
In 2024, 29 FBS programs begin the season with a new head coach. 15 are within the Group of Five. Rebuilding a roster is hard enough, but several programs are in for a complete rebuild under the direction of a new leader.
Sometimes, however, those are the stories that give the college football season the most excitement.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 as they give their thoughts on the G5 coaches whose respective first years at the helm could/should provide the most intrigue.
Joe: 5. Major Applewhite 4. Tony Sanchez 3. Ken Niumatalolo 2. Jon Sumrall 1. Bob Chesney
Bob Chesney knows exactly what the James Madison program has been through, moving up through the FCS ranks. His successful run at Holy Cross showed a lot of similarities to those JMU teams of yesteryear. That knowledge should serve him well as JMU tries to maintain the momentum of the program in the Sun Belt.
For the short amount of time that Jon Sumrall has been a head coach, he’s done just about everything right. Taking over a Tulane program that’s been one of the FBS’ biggest talking points over the last two years won’t be easy, but the two-time Sun Belt champion coach inspires confidence.
Rounding out my list are three coaches looking for second chances. Niumatalolo (now at San José State) will run an offense vastly different from what he ran at Navy for over a decade. Sanchez takes over a New Mexico State program that had the program’s two best teams under Jerry Kill. While NMSU lost quite a bit to the transfer portal, recent weeks have been quite bountiful for them, in terms of commitments. Major Applewhite also gets another crack at being a head coach at South Alabama six years after he was ousted at Houston.
Kevin: 5. Spencer Danielson 4. Jon Sumrall 3. Derek Mason 2. Bob Chesney 1. Gerad Parker
I think to some, seeing the name Derek Mason smack in the middle of this list will surprise some. Few saw former MTSU head coach Rick Stocksville being fired after last season. In 2022, the Raiders went 8-5 and won their respective bowl game. The Blue Raiders are a team that will always have a chance in a fairly wide open Conference USA. Mason has quarterback Nicholas Vattiato back for another season and they found some nice pieces in the transfer portal. The chances of bouncing back after a 4-8 season are there.
Placing Spencer Danielson last isn’t because it’s a bad hire, but because I think we know more or less what to expect from Boise State. After taking over mid-way through the season, the Broncos ended up winning the Mountain West title. On top of winning it all, they brought in USC transfer and former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. Along with Nelson, they beefed up the offensive line and brought in a tight end. The Broncos are right away the early favorites to win the Mountain West title.
Troy defeated App State in the Sun Belt Championship, but nonetheless, they have a new head coach in Gerad Parker. Coming from a Notre Dame team that won 10 games and can elevate the Troy offense to go back-to-back. The Trojans also secured a commitment from four-star receiver Marquez Dortch and three-star running back Gerald Green, elevating the offense.
Eric: 5. Derek Mason 4. Spencer Danielson 3. Ken Niumatalolo 2. Tony Sanchez 1. Jon Sumrall
I’ve long been a fan of Rick Stockstill and the job he did at Middle Tennessee State. Like him or not, he ran a respectable program and the Blue Raiders made several bowl games. Choosing to move away from him begs the question - what does Chris Massaro and company believe is the ceiling for MTSU football?
Derek Mason is a good football coach who took one of the toughest jobs in the nation at Vanderbilt. Him having ties to the region is a great start, but I’m interested to see what the expectations are. Spencer Danielson is another name who did a good job as the interim coach last season and now is putting his stamp on the Boise program. He’ll need to come out of the gate with a strong season.
Ken Niumatalolo at San Jose State will be worth watching as he inherits a Spartans program that’s on the rise and anything less than building on that foundation will be a disappointment.
Tony Sanchez might not have been the most splashy hire for New Mexico State after Jerry Kill’s resignation. However, it’s the right name for that program. The former legendary Las Vegas prep coach was okay at UNLV, but couldn’t quite turn the corner and get the Rebels to a bowl game in his tenure. No slight on him as the UNLV job is also a tough gig, but the immediate aftermath seeing Marcus Arroyo take the program from winless to the cusp of a bowl berth followed by Barry Odom’s nine-win 2023 doesn’t help Sanchez’ case. Getting his second crack at a collegiate head coaching job at his alma mater should be a good fit.
Lastly, all eyes are on Jon Sumrall at Tulane after doing an incredible job at Troy and now taking over a Tulane program that doesn’t have Michael Pratt - but are coming off of their best stretch in program history. Sumrall will have more at his disposal in terms of recruiting territory, facilities and playing in the American and my belief is that he’ll pick up where Willie Fritz left off.