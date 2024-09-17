G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 4

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) reacts after the touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
1. App State

2. Texas State

3. James Madison

4. Arkansas State

5. Marshall

6. Louisiana

7. Coastal Carolina

8. South Alabama

9. Old Dominion

10. Louisiana-Monroe

11. Troy

12. Georgia Southern

13. Southern Miss

14. Georgia State

Not much movement this week, although it was hard not to bump Arkansas State up one spot following the team’s 10-point loss at Michigan where the Red Wolves went down 21-3 at half, before staging a comeback to make things interesting at the end.

Texas State took a tough loss at home against Arizona State where the Bobcats actually entered as a narrow favorite and App State needed every bit of quarterback Joey Aguliar’s 424 passing yards to squeak out a win over East Carolina.

South Alabama obviously had the most impressive win of the college football weekend, beating Northwestern State 87-10 at home. That moves Major Applewhite’s club up one spot over Old Dominion, who lost by 20 to Virginia Tech.

This week’s play sees a pivotal conference game between App State and South Alabama and the rest of the league will enter conference play the following week.  

