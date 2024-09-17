Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 4
1. App State
2. Texas State
3. James Madison
4. Arkansas State
5. Marshall
6. Louisiana
7. Coastal Carolina
8. South Alabama
9. Old Dominion
10. Louisiana-Monroe
11. Troy
12. Georgia Southern
13. Southern Miss
14. Georgia State
Not much movement this week, although it was hard not to bump Arkansas State up one spot following the team’s 10-point loss at Michigan where the Red Wolves went down 21-3 at half, before staging a comeback to make things interesting at the end.
Texas State took a tough loss at home against Arizona State where the Bobcats actually entered as a narrow favorite and App State needed every bit of quarterback Joey Aguliar’s 424 passing yards to squeak out a win over East Carolina.
South Alabama obviously had the most impressive win of the college football weekend, beating Northwestern State 87-10 at home. That moves Major Applewhite’s club up one spot over Old Dominion, who lost by 20 to Virginia Tech.
This week’s play sees a pivotal conference game between App State and South Alabama and the rest of the league will enter conference play the following week.