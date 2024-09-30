Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
1. James Madison
2. South Alabama
3. Texas State
4. App State
5. Arkansas State
6. Marshall
7. Louisiana
8. Coastal Carolina
9. Louisiana-Monroe
10. Old Dominion
11. Troy
12. Georgia Southern
13. Southern Miss
14. Georgia State
First and foremost, thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by Hurricane Helene. That trumps everything else. Unfortunately, the storm cost us a matchup between Liberty and App State, which would have been one of the marquee contests of the G5 landscape. App will hold firm, but needs to make a statement after being trounced by South Alabama.
Texas State’s CFP hopes have in all likelihood been dashed at the hands of Sam Houston State, who get a one-point win over the Bobcats. As a result, the Jags move up a spot despite their expected loss to LSU. Solid wins by Marshall and Louisiana are impressive, but I’m going to hold Arkansas State where they’re at for another week.
The biggest jump comes with ULM.
You have to be impressed with the job that Bryant Vincent has done, already eclipsing last year’s win total with a 13-9 win over Troy.